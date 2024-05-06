Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,816 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 61,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 108,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75,506 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 233,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.11. 14,161,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,119,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

