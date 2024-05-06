Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,405 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $16,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 204,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 224,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,999. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

