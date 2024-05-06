Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.33 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.43. 3,044,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,920. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

