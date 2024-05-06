Private Advisor Group LLC Has $17 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,672 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 125,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock remained flat at $76.23 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,058. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

