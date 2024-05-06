Private Advisor Group LLC Has $20.38 Million Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $20,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VALQ. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VALQ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.64. 3,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474. The company has a market cap of $210.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

