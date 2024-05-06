Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $27,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VGT traded up $7.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $516.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,252. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $382.70 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.29.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.