Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,795 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VXF traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $170.88. 1,665,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,623. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

