Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,748 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,323,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

