PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.95. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,303.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,023. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,829,000 after acquiring an additional 870,364 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $26,404,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 636,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,697,000 after acquiring an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,533,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.