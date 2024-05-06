Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.79.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,619,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,619,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 533,544 shares of company stock worth $41,139,271 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,204,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,167,000 after acquiring an additional 666,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,654,000 after buying an additional 592,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR opened at $68.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.