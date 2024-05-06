Prom (PROM) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Prom has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $186.30 million and $6.86 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $10.21 or 0.00016138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,280.19 or 1.00037670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012779 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.67612119 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $6,746,558.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.