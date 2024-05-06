ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) COO Sells $395,077.44 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ProPetro Stock Up 3.3 %

PUMP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. 1,655,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.09.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $7,492,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $4,933,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $3,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 378,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $2,853,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

