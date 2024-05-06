ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.26

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.26 and last traded at $97.99, with a volume of 782822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.62.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

