Prothena (PRTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.26. 50,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,791. Prothena has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

