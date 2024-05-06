Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $112.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.