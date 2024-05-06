Puma Biotechnology’s (PBYI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

PBYI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 583,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,455. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 164,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

