Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Down 12.5%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 163,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 504,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

