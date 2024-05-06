Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 22.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $145.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.43 million. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

