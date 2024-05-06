Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 22.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $145.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.43 million. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Purple Innovation Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ PRPL opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Purple Innovation
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.
