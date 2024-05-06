Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $246.00 to $286.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quanta Services traded as high as $270.42 and last traded at $268.16, with a volume of 576463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.33.

PWR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.15.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.69 and its 200 day moving average is $214.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

