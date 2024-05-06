Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METC opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $721.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

