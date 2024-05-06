Rapid7 (RPD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Rapid7 has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.100-2.210 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.520-0.550 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPD opened at $45.21 on Monday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

