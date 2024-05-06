Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Regency Centers Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:REGCP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. 1,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $25.25.
About Regency Centers
