Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $925.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $981.71.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $955.13. 27,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,415. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $943.75 and a 200-day moving average of $897.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,095 shares of company stock worth $8,729,766. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

