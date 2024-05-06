Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.13

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $126.98 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,726.93 or 1.00021557 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012867 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12795112 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,519,419.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

