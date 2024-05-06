Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.430-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.300 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 142,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.13. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

