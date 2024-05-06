Reviewing Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial -4.28% 9.15% 0.92% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $33.25 billion 1.56 -$1.09 billion ($1.32) -29.43 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Truist Financial and Bay National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bay National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Truist Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Truist Financial and Bay National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 7 10 0 2.59 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Truist Financial currently has a consensus price target of $41.88, indicating a potential upside of 7.80%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Bay National.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Bay National on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; other direct retail lending; insurance; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; payment solutions; point-of-sale lending; retail and small business deposit products; small business lending; and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers asset based lending, investment banking and capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, floor plan, mortgage warehouse lending, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides insurance brokerage, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment management and advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

