Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIGL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

