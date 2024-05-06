River Global Investors LLP Invests $396,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,371,000 after buying an additional 210,507 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,720. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

