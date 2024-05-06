River Global Investors LLP Purchases 10,965 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 171.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after buying an additional 202,179 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,397,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 224,477 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,416.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

