River Global Investors LLP Sells 143,338 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

River Global Investors LLP decreased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143,338 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in 2U were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in 2U by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 37.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 58,331 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U Stock Performance

TWOU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 2,501,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

