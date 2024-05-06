Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

