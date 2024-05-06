Robert K. Temple Sells 23,806 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE SMR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,247. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 255.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 204,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.