Robert W. Baird Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $245.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.57.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,171. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.08 and a 200 day moving average of $224.43. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $262,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $48,818,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.