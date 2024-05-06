Robert W. Baird Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $75.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.37.

Fortinet Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,847,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

