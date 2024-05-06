Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $20.51 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $20.51 or 0.00032458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $416.22 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,292,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,292,984 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

