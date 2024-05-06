Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $110.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

CPT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,285. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.