Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.19.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$28.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.96. The firm has a market cap of C$52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.78.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7862823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,507. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.