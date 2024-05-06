Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $145.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.09. The company had a trading volume of 543,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,538. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $128.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.87.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,234 shares of company stock worth $14,025,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.