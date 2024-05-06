Royal Bank of Canada Trims O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Target Price to $21.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.89.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 523,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,784. O-I Glass has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 69.4% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after buying an additional 877,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after buying an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 39.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

