Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.83. Rumble shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 190,047 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at $222,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at $222,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $239,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,208,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,180,978.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,753,908 shares of company stock worth $12,295,560. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rumble by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Rumble by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Rumble by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

