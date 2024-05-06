RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) CEO Sells $2,406,000.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RxSight Stock Performance

RXST stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.84. 586,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after acquiring an additional 197,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RxSight by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after buying an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RxSight by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

