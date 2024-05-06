Safe Price Tops $2.15 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Safe has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $44.82 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003377 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00089432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014669 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.12912735 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

