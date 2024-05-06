Safe Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $44.42 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00003361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014701 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.12912735 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.