Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.35. 287,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,023,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

