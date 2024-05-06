Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.02. 710,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,934,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

SANA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after buying an additional 506,262 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $136,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 86.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 437,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

