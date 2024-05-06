Sanara MedTech (SMTI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.62%.

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. Sanara MedTech has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sanara MedTech from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

