Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.00

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 265684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Sandoz Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Sandoz Group

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

