Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,648,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after acquiring an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,654,000 after purchasing an additional 181,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.18 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

