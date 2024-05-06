Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 62.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 78.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 914,844 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 567,880 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,120,000 after buying an additional 164,880 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,880,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

