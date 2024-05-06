Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,932 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,311.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 492,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,899,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO opened at $109.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

